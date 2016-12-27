Ultra-high-performance tires are designed to give you better cornering, braking, and acceleration than standard tires, no matter where you decide to put the pedal to the metal.

But not all sticker treads are created equal, so before you swap out your stock tires, consider the type of driving you do, as well as the climate where you live.

Technology Jaguar enters the luxury SUV battle with F-Pace This mountain cat is sophisticated and seductively fast.

For example, are you in an area with unpredictable weather? Bridgestone’s Potenza RE050A handles both dry and wet surfaces with aplomb. In an arid area? Proxes 1 works best in dry temps. Lots of rain? Firestone Wide Oval AS is a smart option.

But for the best all-season tires, I’d go with Toyo Proxes 4 Plus: Designed for ultra-performance, they offer effortless handling regardless of the driving conditions.

Check out toyo.com for authorized dealers.

John Dinkel is an auto engineer, lifelong racer, and a columnist for Men's Fitness. Follow him on Twitter.