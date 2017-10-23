No automobile is more game-changing than the Bugatti Chiron. At $2,998,000, it’s the priciest production car in the world.

It’s also “the world’s fastest, most powerful, most luxurious, most exclusive production super sports car.” At normal speeds, there’s an overwhelming sense of limitless power and dynamic competency. But let ’er rip in first gear, and the air is punched out of your lungs by an unseen sledgehammer that won’t let up till you do.

The 8-liter, 16-cylinder engine produces 1,500 bhp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. Exactly how fast is it? In the time it takes an Acura NSX to go from 0–135 mph (13.5 sec.), the Chiron is going 50 mph faster—Captain, we’ve reached warp speed! No wonder its top speed is electronically limited to 261 mph for safety reasons.

At wide-open throttle the fuel pump will suck the 26.4-gallon gas tank dry in about seven minutes. But if you can afford the car, no doubt you can afford the petrol.

Price: From $2,998,000

Engine: W-16

Drive: AWD

BHP: 1,500

0-60: 2.6 sec.