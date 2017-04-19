Every year, thousands of cars get hauled into the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City for the New York Auto Show, one of the biggest events in the automotive industry. Manufacturers come from around the globe to show off their shiny new toys, premiere new models, and flaunt off-the-wall concepts that you may never see on the street.

And while there are always plenty of rank-and-file whips at the show, we wanted to highlight a few of the phenomenal models and metal marvels that have to be seen to be believed. For those who couldn't make it (or hate big crowds), we did all of the leg work for you.

Here are 10 beautiful supercars that caught our eye at the 2017 New York Auto Show.