Superheroes. Intergalactic War. Highly anticipated sequels.

Now that the summer movie season is over, it’s time for the final big releases of 2017.

Chris Hemsworth finally gets to bring Thor back to the big screen in Thor: Ragnarok, while Rian Johnson will show off his vision of a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

After months of social media teases, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will take you on an adventure in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, bringing along his buddy Kevin Hart for the ride. Stars like Mark Wahlberg, Gerard Butler, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, and Deadpool badass Josh Brolin all have new flicks coming to the big screen as well.

Here are 10 movies hitting theaters in 2017 that you absolutely can’t afford to miss.