If there’s anyone in Hollywood jacked enough to take on Batman and a bunch of vampires, it’s Joe Manganiello.

The Men’s Fitness cover star has kept himself in impeccable shape over the years, whether it’s flashing his rock-hard abs as a badass werewolf on True Blood, beating up Peter Parker as bully Flash Thompson in Spider-Man, or showing off his monstrous upper body in Magic Mike.

Let’s put it this way: While it may not be in his contract, at some point in every one of his roles, he’s going to have his shirt off—it’s just how it is.

So it's no wonder, then, that Mr. Sofia Vergara snagged a role in one of the most anticipated movies of this decade: He’s set to play villain and expert assassin Deathstroke in the upcoming solo Batman film (and maybe even Justice League—potentially alongside ripped stars like Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa.)

Celebrities 10 times Vin Diesel crushed his workouts Fast & focused.

Just like these other 24 jacked celebrity dudes, Manganiello puts himself through an intense training routine—which he’s detailed in the April 2016 issue of Men’s Fitness—using big lifts like the bench press, overhead press, lateral raises, cable work, and triceps extensions to stay massive. Manganiello takes his nutrition seriously, too: He keeps a strict daily diet that includes chicken, sweet potatoes, protein shakes, fish, squash, broccoli, and much more—check out the full rundown here.

Here are 10 times that Manganiello was massive on Instagram.

10. Manganiello shows off some massive pecs and biceps along with his rock-hard abs:

"Follow it long enough, take all the steps and you’ll get what’s yours.” - #JoeManganiello #Evolution #deserveit A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Oct 29, 2014 at 10:36am PDT

9. Okay, yes, fine: Joe's not working out on the cover of his April 2016 issue of Men's Fitness. BUT he did share his epic workout with us, so you can get jacked like he does. Check it out here.

Pick up a copy of this month's @mensfitnessmag #PeeWeesBigHoliday A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Mar 15, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

8. Manganiello shows off his muscle definition with a cable workout:

With http://evolution359.com, #JoeManganiello created an online community where we could continue to support those who strive for fitness success! #JoinandEvolve A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Nov 22, 2014 at 10:00am PST

7. Manganiello flexes his mammoth guns with a dumbbell curl:

“The amateur quits, while the professional fights through.” - #JoeManganiello #Evolution http://bit.ly/evolution359 A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Feb 20, 2015 at 2:03pm PST

6. Manganiello gets elevated with some box jumps:

“I haven’t done everything right. The only thing I did right was never give up.” - #JoeManganiello #Evolution #getupnwork A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Oct 14, 2014 at 7:56am PDT

5. Manganiello keeps his pecs, delts, and traps looking huge:

"The more specific you are about planning your goals, the better your results will be." - #JoeManganiello #Evolution A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 7, 2015 at 10:16am PST

4. Kettlebell workouts get the job done for Joe:

"Having potential means having a lot you haven’t reached." - #JoeManganiello #Evolution #reachformore A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Oct 20, 2014 at 3:32pm PDT

3. Manganiello shows off the results of his intense training:

“No one walks into the gym ripped on day one.” - #JoeManganiello #Evolution A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Nov 18, 2014 at 5:24pm PST

2. Manganiello bulks up for Magic Mike XXL with some heavy lifting using barbell curls:

Getting ready for #MagicMikeXXL and shooting some new footage for evolution359.com with @ronmathews! A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Sep 17, 2014 at 7:30pm PDT

1. Manganiello leans in for a major deadlift: