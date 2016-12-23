If there’s anyone in Hollywood jacked enough to take on Batman and a bunch of vampires, it’s Joe Manganiello.
The Men’s Fitness cover star has kept himself in impeccable shape over the years, whether it’s flashing his rock-hard abs as a badass werewolf on True Blood, beating up Peter Parker as bully Flash Thompson in Spider-Man, or showing off his monstrous upper body in Magic Mike.
Let’s put it this way: While it may not be in his contract, at some point in every one of his roles, he’s going to have his shirt off—it’s just how it is.
So it's no wonder, then, that Mr. Sofia Vergara snagged a role in one of the most anticipated movies of this decade: He’s set to play villain and expert assassin Deathstroke in the upcoming solo Batman film (and maybe even Justice League—potentially alongside ripped stars like Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa.)
Just like these other 24 jacked celebrity dudes, Manganiello puts himself through an intense training routine—which he’s detailed in the April 2016 issue of Men’s Fitness—using big lifts like the bench press, overhead press, lateral raises, cable work, and triceps extensions to stay massive. Manganiello takes his nutrition seriously, too: He keeps a strict daily diet that includes chicken, sweet potatoes, protein shakes, fish, squash, broccoli, and much more—check out the full rundown here.
Here are 10 times that Manganiello was massive on Instagram.
10. Manganiello shows off some massive pecs and biceps along with his rock-hard abs:
9. Okay, yes, fine: Joe's not working out on the cover of his April 2016 issue of Men's Fitness. BUT he did share his epic workout with us, so you can get jacked like he does. Check it out here.
8. Manganiello shows off his muscle definition with a cable workout:
7. Manganiello flexes his mammoth guns with a dumbbell curl:
6. Manganiello gets elevated with some box jumps:
5. Manganiello keeps his pecs, delts, and traps looking huge:
4. Kettlebell workouts get the job done for Joe:
3. Manganiello shows off the results of his intense training:
2. Manganiello bulks up for Magic Mike XXL with some heavy lifting using barbell curls:
1. Manganiello leans in for a major deadlift: