As if playing to sold-out shows, dropping chart-topping songs, and breaking into the realm of movie stardom wasn't enough, Nick Jonas is making waves for his seriously impressive physique. The December 2016 Men’s Fitness cover star didn't just fill out his frame; he became a physical powerhouse with six-pack abs and a shredded upper body.

Surely, going from teenage boy band member to ripped movie star is no easy transformation—but Jonas did it without seeming to break a sweat. Except you'd be wrong. That's exactly how he did it.

Targeted holistic trisets are partially responsible for helping Jonas get ripped for some of his most physically-demanding roles, including his stint as an MMA fighter on the TV series Kingdom (in which he put on “about 20 pounds of muscle” in less than two months).

Lucky for you—just like The Rock, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel, and these 20 other ripped celebrities—Jonas posts some of his go-to routines, exercises, and progress on social media.

Here are 11 times Jonas showed off his shredded physique and served up a healthy dose of workout inspiration on Instagram:

11. Jonas can't help but flash his massive biceps as he gets a cardio workout in:

Want to get jacked like Jonas? Check out the exact workout plan, designed by trainer Gregg Miele, that beefed the actor up.

Great show in Chi-town last night. Gym time getting pumped for the show in Indy tomorrow. A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 11, 2013 at 11:03am PDT

10. Jonas pumped up his delts and pecs to prepare for the third season of his MMA-centered series Kingdom:

This MMA training plan from Men's Fitness boasts a high-intensity circuit that'll help you build the strength and endurance of a fighter.

Gettin it today... Two a days in prep for Kingdom season 3 A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

9. Jonas doesn't just act when he plays the part of a mixed martial arts fighter on Kingdom—he really gets in the ring:

Try our MMA Endurance Workout to condition yourself to last five brutal rounds in the Octagon.

Working out some fight choreography with @joedaddystevenson1982 on the set of KINGDOM today A video posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Feb 8, 2016 at 5:36pm PST

8. Jonas shows off his jacked upper body as he finishes some training with the punching bag:

End of week one of Navy St. Training camp A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Apr 18, 2014 at 4:12pm PDT

7. Jonas shows off his cannonball-sized biceps during his Men's Fitness cover shoot:

Here's one more shot from my @mensfitnessmag cover shoot. Go pick the magazine up now! A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 22, 2016 at 1:03pm PST

6. Jonas could be mistaken for an MMA fighter with those bulging muscles as he gets ready in the Octagon:

It's on... KINGDOM Season 2 fight scene today. Photo credit @jonathanmtucker @KingdomDIRECTV A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 30, 2015 at 10:22am PDT

5. Jonas packed on slabs of muscle to his upper body—and he looks ready to fight:

On top of #JEALOUS coming out on September 8th here's a promo pic for Kingdom. Premiere on October 8th A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 4, 2014 at 5:54pm PDT

4. Jonas flashes a rock-hard six-pack as he goes through his muscular body transformation:

I never do this but... Healthy living and fitness update. Post workout picture. #diabeticinshape #2.0 A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 30, 2013 at 12:00pm PDT

3. Jonas gets things going with a killer kettlebell workout:

Try our 4-Week Kettlebell Shred Workout Program on for size.

Happy hump day. @franktrigg putting me through it today. #hawaii A video posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Oct 12, 2016 at 3:47pm PDT

2. Unconventional cardio, scorching leg workouts, and core strength training are all in a day’s work for Jonas:

Getting ready for season 2... Partnered with @adidas to check out these #UltraBoost for you. A video posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 29, 2015 at 11:38am PDT

1. Jonas blasts his pecs with a major chest day workout as he hits every angle:

Tuesday= chest day.. #hawaii #fitness #diabetic A video posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 1, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT