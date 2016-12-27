As if playing to sold-out shows, dropping chart-topping songs, and breaking into the realm of movie stardom wasn't enough, Nick Jonas is making waves for his seriously impressive physique. The December 2016 Men’s Fitness cover star didn't just fill out his frame; he became a physical powerhouse with six-pack abs and a shredded upper body.
Surely, going from teenage boy band member to ripped movie star is no easy transformation—but Jonas did it without seeming to break a sweat. Except you'd be wrong. That's exactly how he did it.
Targeted holistic trisets are partially responsible for helping Jonas get ripped for some of his most physically-demanding roles, including his stint as an MMA fighter on the TV series Kingdom (in which he put on “about 20 pounds of muscle” in less than two months).
Lucky for you—just like The Rock, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel, and these 20 other ripped celebrities—Jonas posts some of his go-to routines, exercises, and progress on social media.
Here are 11 times Jonas showed off his shredded physique and served up a healthy dose of workout inspiration on Instagram:
11. Jonas can't help but flash his massive biceps as he gets a cardio workout in:
10. Jonas pumped up his delts and pecs to prepare for the third season of his MMA-centered series Kingdom:
9. Jonas doesn't just act when he plays the part of a mixed martial arts fighter on Kingdom—he really gets in the ring:
8. Jonas shows off his jacked upper body as he finishes some training with the punching bag:
7. Jonas shows off his cannonball-sized biceps during his Men's Fitness cover shoot:
6. Jonas could be mistaken for an MMA fighter with those bulging muscles as he gets ready in the Octagon:
5. Jonas packed on slabs of muscle to his upper body—and he looks ready to fight:
4. Jonas flashes a rock-hard six-pack as he goes through his muscular body transformation:
3. Jonas gets things going with a killer kettlebell workout:
2. Unconventional cardio, scorching leg workouts, and core strength training are all in a day’s work for Jonas:
1. Jonas blasts his pecs with a major chest day workout as he hits every angle: