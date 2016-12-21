“There’s no way this guy is almost 50.”

That’s the first thought that pops up when you check out the shredded physique of Hollywood actor and former Men’s Fitness cover star Terry Crews.

Between his roles in the Expendables movies, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and his hilarious Old Spice commercials, Crews’s ripped biceps, pecs, traps, and delts have long been the center of attention—and for good reason: The dude is ridiculously jacked. (Make sure to check out the workout he detailed for Men’s Fitness and get as big as Crews is.)

As a former professional football player—just like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—Crews knows what it takes to stay in shape despite having a busy schedule. His jolly personality and motivating attitude makes him a must-follow on social media—just like these other 24 jacked celebrity dudes, including Men's Fitness cover stars like Vin Diesel, Henry Cavill, and Kevin Hart.

Here are 11 times that Crews showed off his shredded physique on social media.

11. Crews knows exactly what he wants to do to start his workout:

Check out the workout that helps Crews stay big enough to battle with his Expendables co-stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren.

Time for a workout! Guess where? Dah-da-DAT-da-DAAAA! #Brooklyn99 A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Dec 9, 2014 at 2:53pm PST

10. The former NFL player tapes up and gets some boxing training in on the speed bag:

Try this fighter workout from Men's Fitness and get yourself ripped.

A lack of discipline does not mean everyone else works too hard A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Mar 24, 2014 at 3:23pm PDT

9. If anyone can make gym selfies cool, it's Terry Crews:

Obsession is absolutely necessary to be great, to be king, to be the very best at what you do. - CT FLETCHER A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on May 11, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

8. Crews has some fun with James Corden on late-night TV:

A video posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Sep 27, 2015 at 6:26pm PDT

7. Crews shows off his massive biceps and traps while taking a break in the gym:

Build bigger arms—and get as ripped as Crews—with this dumbbell biceps workout to increase muscle.

6. Crews makes Jay Glazer look minature as he flashes his bulging arms:

Killing all weakness with my man @JayGlazer at his incredible @unbreakable performance center! #DestroyingAllMonsters #fitness A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Oct 1, 2015 at 9:35am PDT

Paris. 7am. January 5th. Le Klay Fitness Club. Let's GO #2015WARRIOR A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Jan 5, 2015 at 12:45am PST

4. When Crews hulks out, he means business.

Congrats to my brother and fellow @SpikeLSB Champion DWAYNE @TheRock JOHNSON on the boffo opening of #SANANDREAS!! Kicking ass/taking names! A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on May 31, 2015 at 8:21am PDT

3. Crews pumps his arms and gets his biceps bulked up with dumbbell curls:

2. Deadlifts, sled pushes, and rope training—all in a day's work for Crews:

RELOADING MY WEAPONS FOR 2016 at @unbreakableperformance! NEW YEAR- NEW GOALS #reup #reloading #rebuilding A video posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Dec 31, 2015 at 7:29am PST

1. Crews motivates himself and pulls off a huge lift:

Become a powerlifting master by conquering the deadlift, bench press, and squat with this guide from Men's Fitness.