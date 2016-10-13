Amber Heard is ready to take over.

After flashing her comedic chops in films like Zombieland and Pineapple Express, the Texas-born actress is gearing up to kick ass in this year's Justice League and next year's Aquaman.

Movies and TV Watch: Aquaman appears in ‘Justice League’ teaser Batman gives the hero an assist ahead of the full trailer.

Heard is joining the DC Entertainment Universe as Mera, the Queen of Atlantis, alongside the aquatic hero played by jacked-as-hell Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa. Justice League director Zack Snyder shared the first official photo of Heard in costume back in October, standing on the shores of the water in a badass suit of armor.

Saw this hydrokinetic vision come out of the sea and snapped a photo with my Leica. pic.twitter.com/rwU54XzScK — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 12, 2016

Now she's in the thick of training for Aquaman, which apparently involves intense sword-training sessions. The pic—which you can check out on the next slide—was posted to Heard's Instagram on Monday, March 27.

