Kevin Hart might be the biggest comedian in the world right now, but his commitment to staying in shape is no joke.
The October 2016 Men’s Fitness cover star and superstar funnyman has transformed himself into one of the fittest people in Hollywood, going from “fake shape” (his words) into a shredded workout warrior equipped with a six-pack and a jacked upper body.
But Hart’s transformation didn’t happen overnight. In his intense workout routine (which he detailed for Men’s Fitness), Hart worked with trainer Ron “Boss” Everline to pack on muscle. Hart’s upper body workout doesn’t have complicated moves or exercise trends—he keeps it classic to make sure he can go toe-to-toe with Jumanji and Central Intelligence co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Just like Johnson, Hart enjoys early morning workouts and posting his progress on social media. With his Hustle Hart signature training sneakers from Nike and his enthusiasm for the gym, Hart has become a must-follow on Instagram.
Here are 15 times Kevin Hart hustled harder than everyone else in the gym:
15. Hart and wife Eniko Parrish sit down for a dumbbell workout:
14. NFL star Ndamukong Suh adds some extra weight to the sled as Hart gets a workout in:
13. Hart gets his hustle going with band workouts, situps, pullups, and dumbbell stepups:
12. Hart pumps his biceps with some barbell curls:
11. Just like his good buddy Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hart gets it going with a rope workout (Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa like them too):
10. Hart adds a twist to his dumbbell raises—and check out his shredded back and shoulders:
9. Even when he's on set and working late, Hart is always training:
8. Hart flashes his ripped biceps as he does barbell curls with 90 pounds on each side:
7. Hart gets in some barbell work and box jumps for this training session:
6. Hart works his core and hits his abs in this session:
5. After Central Intelligence hits big at the box office, Hart goes for a big lift on the bench to celebrate:
Morning motivation & laughs with @justtrain1 & @wayne215 Central Intelligence cracked 35million for the weekend & I'm super pumped about it!!! I'm in the gym whooping these weights ass #MoveWithHart #HustleHart #Centralintelligence #NowPlaying #BossBreatheBeStankingInTheMorning #WayneHadAholeInHisTights #ThatsStill225OnTheBench #LittleManIsStong #GoSeeMyMovie #iAteTWOofThemTho #iWillWhoopTheRocksAss
4. Hart jumps from pushups to the bench and back in this workout:
3. Hart gets a big lift going in his morning workout:
2. Hart gets things going with a back squat for this workout:
1. Hart makes some personal progress with this lift on the bench: