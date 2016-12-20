Kevin Hart might be the biggest comedian in the world right now, but his commitment to staying in shape is no joke.

The October 2016 Men’s Fitness cover star and superstar funnyman has transformed himself into one of the fittest people in Hollywood, going from “fake shape” (his words) into a shredded workout warrior equipped with a six-pack and a jacked upper body.

But Hart’s transformation didn’t happen overnight. In his intense workout routine (which he detailed for Men’s Fitness), Hart worked with trainer Ron “Boss” Everline to pack on muscle. Hart’s upper body workout doesn’t have complicated moves or exercise trends—he keeps it classic to make sure he can go toe-to-toe with Jumanji and Central Intelligence co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Just like Johnson, Hart enjoys early morning workouts and posting his progress on social media. With his Hustle Hart signature training sneakers from Nike and his enthusiasm for the gym, Hart has become a must-follow on Instagram.

Celebrities 25 ripped celebs who own the Instagram workout game The Rock, Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, and more.

Here are 15 times Kevin Hart hustled harder than everyone else in the gym:

15. Hart and wife Eniko Parrish sit down for a dumbbell workout:

Build muscle with this 30-minute dumbbell workout program from Men's Fitness.

We Hustle as a unit while wearing our "Hustle Harts" ....Me & My "Rib" #GottaLoveHer #HustleHart A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 10, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

14. NFL star Ndamukong Suh adds some extra weight to the sled as Hart gets a workout in:

Celebrities 10 times Dwayne Johnson's workouts dominated Instagram The workout hero we need.

13. Hart gets his hustle going with band workouts, situps, pullups, and dumbbell stepups:

Health is wealth....No days off damn it. It's a lifestyle. #MoveWithHart #HustleHart A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:25am PST

12. Hart pumps his biceps with some barbell curls:

Want to blast your biceps, lats, and core? Here are 6 ways you can do it.

No days off!!!!! #HustleHart #MoveWithHart #BreastCancerAwarenessMonthHustleHartsOnMyFeet A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

Major salute to my man @meekmill for giving me that much needed ammunition in the gym this morning!!!!! I went HAM to "DC4" #HustleHart #movewithhart A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 1, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

10. Hart adds a twist to his dumbbell raises—and check out his shredded back and shoulders:

#FlexFriday #HustleHart #MoveWithHart A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 16, 2016 at 4:33pm PST

9. Even when he's on set and working late, Hart is always training:

Late Night Workout in my gym trailer while I was on my lunch break on set!!!! #HustleHart #MoveWithHart #WorkingWhileWorking #MotivationalQuotesAllOverTheWalls A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 3, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

Celebrity workouts 10 times Arnold Schwarzenegger pumped up Instagram How to dominate the gym, according to the legend.

8. Hart flashes his ripped biceps as he does barbell curls with 90 pounds on each side:

Build some serious size on your arms with this 4-move dumbbell workout from Men's Fitness.

Competing against myself is the hardest thing to do because I can't allow myself to be outdone which means that I'm going to have a really hard time outdoing me #HustleHart #HealthIsWealth #MoveWithHart A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 23, 2016 at 8:16pm PDT

7. Hart gets in some barbell work and box jumps for this training session:

Head over to the Nike SNKRS App right now for your first look at the black color way of the #HustleHarts which will be releasing in 3 days on June 11th A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 8, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

6. Hart works his core and hits his abs in this session:

Get the six-pack you always wanted and blast your core with the 30 best ab exercises of all time from Men's Fitness.

Got mines in this morning did you? #MoveWithHart #NoDaysOff #HealthIsWealth #CoreIsOnFleek A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Feb 16, 2016 at 11:02am PST

5. After Central Intelligence hits big at the box office, Hart goes for a big lift on the bench to celebrate:

4. Hart jumps from pushups to the bench and back in this workout:

Increase your strength and build you chest with these 15 pushup variations from Men's Fitness.

Yesterday's workout...I forgot to post! #MoveWithHart A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Feb 19, 2016 at 10:49am PST

3. Hart gets a big lift going in his morning workout:

Had to go to WORK before going to WORK!!!!! #MoveWithHart #NoDaysOff #SummerReady #Beast #Motivation #Focused #DopePic A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 13, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

2. Hart gets things going with a back squat for this workout:

Boost your back squat and hit the number your looking for with these 3 tips from Men's Fitness.

1. Hart makes some personal progress with this lift on the bench: