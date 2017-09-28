Demetrius Shipp Jr. is an actor on the rise, and he's been gaining more recognition after potraying the role of Tupac Shakur in the movie All Eyez on Me. The 28-year-old has a big following, mainly because of how much he actually resembles the all-time great rapper. But his looks and acting capabilities are not all that he has to offer.

Shipp seems to enjoy working out and keeping his body in shape. For the film, Shipp had to lose a certain amount of weight, but it seems like he was able to put that muscle right back on with the help of his trainer, Mike Bradshaw, who's the CEO of "TeamTrainHard".

The man @mikebradshawsr got me in straight beast mode. Hardest workouts I've ever done. #teamtrainhard A post shared by Demetrius Shipp Jr. (@dshippjr) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Training mask 50 lb Weight Vest #clockedin wit my bro @mikebradshawsr #teamtrainhard A post shared by Demetrius Shipp Jr. (@dshippjr) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Here’s three other times Shipp went hardcore with his workouts:

Still stomping with the big dogs. A post shared by Demetrius Shipp Jr. (@dshippjr) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Today's workout sponsored by groovy q. Meecho get the $ A post shared by Demetrius Shipp Jr. (@dshippjr) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT