Demetrius Shipp Jr. is an actor on the rise, and he's been gaining more recognition after potraying the role of Tupac Shakur in the movie All Eyez on Me. The 28-year-old has a big following, mainly because of how much he actually resembles the all-time great rapper. But his looks and acting capabilities are not all that he has to offer.
Shipp seems to enjoy working out and keeping his body in shape. For the film, Shipp had to lose a certain amount of weight, but it seems like he was able to put that muscle right back on with the help of his trainer, Mike Bradshaw, who's the CEO of "TeamTrainHard".
Here’s three other times Shipp went hardcore with his workouts: