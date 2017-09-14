Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and South African model Behati Prinsloo have officially announced that they're expecting baby number two.

The 38-year-old singer and 28-year-old model welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, last year. Less than a year later, they're on their way to parenthood for the second time.

The couple made the news official when Prinsloo posted a picture of herself in a bikini to her Instagram captioned, "ROUND 2....." With a considerable baby bump visible, there was no denying what she was implying. The post has since garnered well over 650,000 likes and counting.

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Earlier this year, Levine gave a speech at his induction ceremony to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at which he said, "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who has ever lived, and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most."

Well, he'll have one more person to add to that list soon enough.