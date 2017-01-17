Ross Edgley is a UK-based writer, sports scientist, and athlete—but it's more fitting to call him a freak of nature.

He's got an uncanny knack for finding new ways to push his body to extremes, though his most recent endeavor is borderline insane—both mentally and physically. He's running 30 treadmill marathons in 30 days—and you complain about logging a few miles on the belt—and sharing his challenge on Facebook and Instagram.

A photo posted by Ross Edgley (@rossedgley) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:29am PST

In his videos, Edgley says he was inspired to start the challenge in the wake of the New Year, when he realized he missed the discipline that comes with training for a purpose. On Sunday, he hit the halfway mark and answered some fan questions about his routine on Facebook Live.

A photo posted by Ross Edgley (@rossedgley) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Edgley has run largely on a combined source of carbohydrates and fats. "Scientists from the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Oxford stated that the energy needed to sustain exercise for a long period of time needs to come from two fuels—carbohydrates and fats," he wrote in an Instagram post about his run. "Interestingly they found fats (avocadoes, nuts and coconut oil) were a more sustainable fuel source and provide the 'largest energy reserve in the body' that can provide enough energy to last about five days. In comparison, carbohydrates (sports drinks, pasta, oats, rice and bread) stored in the body are limited and at most provide energy to sustain 100 minutes of exercise."

A photo posted by Ross Edgley (@rossedgley) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:00am PST

One thing that makes his marathon-a-day challenge even more impressive is the fact that Edgley is still incorporating regular lifting into his routine. (He advises against attempting something so intense if you're not well-trained, however.)

Edgley is known for taking on physical challenges, including completing a triathlon with a 100-lb tree on his back and dubbing it a "tree-athlon."

A photo posted by Ross Edgley (@rossedgley) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:51am PST

Edgley was also featured by Red Bull for completing a marathon while pulling a 1,400-kilo (a little over 3,000-lb) MINI Countryman behind him. The "#WorldsStrongestMarathon" took him 19 hours, 36 minutes and 43 seconds to finish.

A photo posted by Ross Edgley (@rossedgley) on Jan 6, 2016 at 11:31pm PST

Want more fitness motivation? Check out the most impressively fit Instagrammers of 2016.