The stronger you get, the more your brain benefits, a study from Sydney University in Australia has discovered.
Researchers put 55- to 86-year-olds with “mild cognitive impairment”—a precursor to Alzheimer’s—on a weight-training program in which they lifted 80% of their max twice a week for six months.
By the end of the study, the parts of the subjects’ brains linked to cognitive function had grown in size; the subjects also showed an increase in brain power on tests.
Now that’s what we call an “iron supplement!”