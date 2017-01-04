The stronger you get, the more your brain benefits, a study from Sydney University in Australia has discovered.

Researchers put 55- to 86-year-olds with “mild cognitive impairment”—a precursor to Alzheimer’s—on a weight-training program in which they lifted 80% of their max twice a week for six months.

By the end of the study, the parts of the subjects’ brains linked to cognitive function had grown in size; the subjects also showed an increase in brain power on tests.

Now that’s what we call an “iron supplement!”