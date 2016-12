Let’s face it—there haven’t been many good video-game film adaptations. Assassin’s Creed, though, which stars Michael Fassbender as a time-traveling assassin, might just be the first that’s actually enjoyable on both your gaming system and the silver screen. But while we toast its success, let’s remember how far the genre has come.

Technology The best gaming headsets of 2016 The best options that'll immerse you in the action.