People buy a lot of cannabinoid products online. We're talking CBD oils, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, and CBD vaporization liquid (which may not be all that good for you, as it turns out).

But given that the marijuana industry is still in its infancy, and regulation is—ahem—limited around the 50 states, the quality can vary pretty rapidly when trying to buy CBD, the marijuana compound that offers many health benefits (but none of the high).

And if you thought you were getting the exact amount of cannabidiol indicated on the label when you purchased those medicinal marijuana edibles online? Think again: CBD content is highly likely to be off in its label accuracy, according to a recent study.

In an effort to determine the labeling accuracy of CBD products sold online, researchers set up lab tests to analyze content. The results were mind-numbing: Of the 84 online purchases of CBD products, 43% had more CBD than was indicated on the product label, 26% had less CBD than presented on the label, and only 31% were accurate.

These discrepancies certainly don't help put one's mind at ease when it comes to the potency of their purchase. (And while there's a strong case for the medicinal value of this compound found in marijuana, there are also health risks that should be considered whenever partaking in the ganja.)

With such a wide range of cannabidiol concentrations identified in these findings, it's likely that sellers and buyers will start demanding stricter testing standards, especially as these products continue to be used for medicinal purposes. In the meantime, be aware that you may or may not get the intended effects from those online CBD orders.