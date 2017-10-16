Marvel has released a thrilling, full-length preview for Black Panther, which showcases a jacked T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and an equally ripped Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) navigating the scenically overcast mountain ranges on which the movie takes place.

The new title to the Marvel crop of flicks provides a breath of fresh air and a unique take on the superhero universe viewers had gotten accustomed to.

For one thing, this already looks like a purposefully beautiful movie. Whereas most Marvel flicks have been content to occupy Tony Stark's flight helmet or deserted airport tarmacs, Black Panther flashes between wild, urban roads and untamed jungles and mountains.

The flick joins Phase Three of Marvel's cinematic timeline, along with Thor: Ragnarok and Spiderman: Homecoming.

This will be Jordan's third time linking up with the film's director, Ryan Coogler. The duo previously worked on critically acclaimed movies Fruitvale Station and Creed. This time, though, Jordan's trademark charisma will be tested, as he plays the villain, Erik Killmonger.

Black Panther is set for a Feb. 16, 2018 release. Check out the full-length trailer: