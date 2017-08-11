Chris Hemsworth doesn’t just play a god on the big screen. He’s basically a fitness god in the gym, too.

After appearing in a small but crucial role in Star Trek (2009), Hemsworth became a breakout star after being cast as Thor, the Asgardian god of thunder and member of The Avengers.

Hemsworth has one of the best physiques in Hollywood, using this intense workout routine to get shredded.

Hemsworth’s 6’3”, 200-pound muscular frame was perfect for the character and he sculpted and toned himself to get even more jacked for Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Here are Hemsworth’s 5 most badass roles.