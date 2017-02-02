Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are ready to go galactic again.

With the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, one of our 20 most anticipated movies of 2017, just a few months away, Marvel is teasing out a closer look at the titular team in action.

Pratt, who detailed his weight loss and training for the first film for Men’s Fitness, looks as badass as ever:

Ooga Chaka Motha Facka #guardiansofthegalaxy #volume2 A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Pratt returns as team leader Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, along with Dave Bautista (above) as Drax, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora. Diesel and Bradley Cooper are voicing Groot and Rocket Racoon, respectively, once again. Bautista got himself shredded for the film—see some of his best training moments on Instagram—and Pratt did the same after getting in ridiculously good shape for the first film.

The team will be getting a bit bigger in the sequel as well. The blue-skinned archer Yondu (Michael Rooker) joins up with the Guardians, while Mantis (Pom Klementieff) also will play a major role as a friend of Ego (Kurt Russell), a living planet (don't ask) and the father of Quill:

Ooga Chaka A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

The action-packed trailer for the film hinted at the sequel's storyline: Set two months after the first film, Quill starts learning more about his father and his past life. Diesel’s Baby Groot, of course, steals the show in the trailer. (We're sort of wondering if Diesel had to inhale helium the whole time he was in the sound booth).

Here I am on the set of #guardiansofthegalaxy #volume2 with stunt coordinator #TommyHarper and radio contest winner @jamesgunn who is just so excited to meet me and be on set for the first time. James dreams of working in Hollywood one day. I told him anything is possible if he just dreams big and reaches for the stars. And also, if he stops with the uncomfortable close talking and weird laughter and sniffing his fingers all the time. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, directed by James Gunn and starring Pratt, Saldana, Bautista, Cooper, Diesel, Klementieff, Rooker, and Karen Gillan, hits theaters on May 5, 2017.