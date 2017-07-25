Amidst all the uncertainty over the last few months surrounding the next 007 film, we finally have some concrete information.

Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond, according to the New York Times. The article states “Mr. Craig’s return is a done deal.” The name of the source has not been revealed, but it looks like the gritty spy is on his way back.

This comes as a bit of a turnaround after Craig stated he’d rather "slash my wrists” than to come back for another Bond movie. While Craig later retracted that statement, it was clear that he wasn't happy with Spectre's demanding filming schedule.

Despite rumors about people like Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and James Norton, we now know Craig will be returning for at least one more Bond flick to notch his fifth installment.

In addition to the lead actor, we also now know that it's being written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have been on board since The World Is Not Enough in 1999. The producers will be Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, according to the 007 Instagram account.

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. Bond 25 will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The film’s cast, director and distributor will be announced at a later date. A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

What was not revealed, however, was the supporting cast, director, and distributor.

With Skyfall grossing more than $1 billion and Spectre topping $800 million worldwide, it’s easy to see why the world's favorite secret agent would return.

The official release date for the 25th installment in the franchise has been set for Nov. 8, 2019.