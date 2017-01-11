Dave Bautista is one out-of-this-world shredded dude.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and former Muscle & Fitness cover star has successfully made the transition from WWE to Hollywood—sound like someone we know? Cough, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cough—and he’s not looking back.

Celebrities 10 times Dwayne Johnson's workouts dominated Instagram The workout hero we need.

Bautista has shown some real talent on screen while playing both heroes and villains—his Spectre baddie was one of our 25 most physically dominating movie bad guys of all time—but his role as Drax in Guardians has really put him in the spotlight. Bautista showed off his comedy skills as the alien warrior who takes all things seriously—even sarcasm—and he’s made a perfect foil for former Men’s Fitness cover star Chris Pratt, who plays team leader Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord.

But no matter what Bautista does on-screen it won’t take away this fact: He’s as jacked as anyone in Hollywood and enjoys showing it off on social media.

Movies and TV 20 films we can't wait to see in 2017 Xander Cage! John Wick! Baywatch!

Here are Bautista’s most shredded moments from Instagram:

9. Bautista pounds a tire, hits the heavy bag, jumps on the bike, and gets on the mat for his Muscle & Fitness shoot:

A photo posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Oct 27, 2015 at 2:01pm PDT

8. Wouldn't want to get in the way of those knee strikes—Bautista gets some fight training in:

A video posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Jul 31, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

7. Bautista shows off his massively shredded back:

A photo posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

6. Bautista has no need for t-shirts. The actor flexes and shows off his huge uppper body:

A video posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Jul 30, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

5. Bautista hits the waves for some surfing, showing off his rock-hard core:

A photo posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Jul 21, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

4. Bautista finishes off some martial arts training:

A photo posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Dec 9, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

3. Bautista loads up with an energy drink and then takes out his rage with some boxing and fight training:

A video posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Aug 18, 2016 at 8:06pm PDT

2. Who would win in a fight, Drax or the Hulk? Maybe we'll find out in the next Avengers film:

A photo posted by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Oct 15, 2016 at 5:52am PDT

1. Bautista shows off his shredded physique before picking up some huge dumbbells: