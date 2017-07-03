He's famous for his massive arms, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't one to skip legs day.

This weekend, Johnson took to Instagram to show off the results of his legs workout, and we'd say he has every right to be proud of them:

And yes, we know the photo looks a bit...risqué, but Johnson assures us there's nothing to worry about: "[T]o answer all your comments, I'm not training naked. I'm wearing thick compression training shorts that hike up my quads when they get pumped. I may be a stone cold freak, but I ain't freaky."

Personally, we're glad he put the question to rest before the conspiracy theory posts started cropping up.