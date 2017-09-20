Throughout the filming of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke—or as fans know her, Daenerys Targaryen—has donned a meticulously manicured blonde wig. Clarke, you see, is actually brunette in real life.

Well, she was.

Maybe the Mother of Dragons is as fired up for the final season of Thrones as we are, because Clarke has adorably decided to dye her hair Targaryen blonde in real life.

Clarke documented the dramatic change on Instagram, tossing up a couple of cute selfies of her new look.

The experiment continues. My IQ has stayed around average and my need to be near fire breathing creatures and uncomfortable seats made of iron has trebled. #hereslookingatyoukid #canyoutellthiswasshotonaniphone? #apparentlyblondestakemoreselfies A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

It looks like Clarke has decided to go full character actor to take on the Khaleesi role in the series' final stretch.

Now we wait for the return of Thrones. Hopefully Clarke will share some more cute selfies to hold us over in the meantime.