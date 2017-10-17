The new trailer for Netflix's upcoming Western series Godless starts with a raspy mumble from Jeff Daniels, and gets more intense from there.

And what an opening line it is.

"'Tis a human thing to love what death can touch."

Cheerful, huh?

Spirits are not high at high noon in the upcoming Steven Soderbergh-produced limited series, which shows off the classic sprawling landscape of the American frontier.

Godless is in good hands. It's the fourth TV series in four years produced by Soderbergh, and the previous three—The Knick, Red Oaks, and The Girlfriend Experience—all received significant critical acclaim.

This is Netflix's first foray into the world of westerns, and it's got quite the cast to do it. Daniels is joined in 1880s New Mexico by Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones), among others.

Take a look below for the preview in all its gun-shootin', snake-rattlin' glory.