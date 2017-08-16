After the fiery dragon battle on Game of Thrones, things are about to get cold. Freezing, in fact.

HBO has dropped a batch of photos for “Beyond the Wall,” the sixth episode of the season and the last episode before the super-sized Season 7 finale.

The seven-episode season is moving at a faster pace than the HBO series has ever seen, and that means some major events could—and likely will—happen in this episode.

In the previous installment, “Eastwatch,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) assembled an all-star team of warriors to pull off the plan proposed by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage): Bring an undead soldier to the Seven Kingdoms in an attempt to prove the White Walker threat to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Snow put together a veritable Westerosi Magnificent Seven, including loyal free-folk leader Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Sandor "the Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann), a newly cured Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), the boozy priest Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), one-eyed Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), and the hammer-wielding bastard Gendry (Joe Dempsie) to trek beyond the wall.

While there's plenty going on south of the wall, including some sister-on-sister tension between Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), the action looks to be centered around Snow and his band of misfits.

Here’s a look at the episode and some speculation on what could happen going forward on Game of Thrones.