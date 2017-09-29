As the old saying goes: All good things must come to an end. And one of HBO's most popular series ever is no exception. Sadly, Game of Thrones will be wrapping it up for good with one final season—and a very brief one at that, with just six scheduled episodes on the books.

The good news, however, is that each episode is reportedly going to run over the 80-minute mark. So in essence it will be like getting six feature-length films on TV for a must-see viewing experience that's sure to satisfy the palate of any GoT fan. And, at $15 million a pop, it better. That's the price tag Variety reports each episode of Season 8 will cost. Of course, that number can go even higher depending on any additional VFX work and reshoots.

So what can HBO expect to get for its $90 million investment? According to IndieWire, the premium channel has already locked up top-notch directors David Nutter (The Rains of Castamere) and Miguel Sapochnik (Battle of the Bastards) for the final episodes. The talented duo will have its hands full capturing the highly anticipated battle scenes between the living and the dead.

Along with the epic clashes between foes, the final season is sure to be loaded with characters who not only put their fighting skills on display, but their stellar physiques as well. Is Dickon Tarly the most awesomely jacked dude in the Seven Kingdoms, or is someone else worthy of the mantle. And let's not forget the strong and gorgeous women of Westeros who capture our attention.

Battles, badasses, and babes—Season 8 is sure to have its fill of all three. And while it may all be coming to an end, it's sure to go out with a bang. Production for the final season begins next month, but you'll have to wait until 2018 or early 2019 for the HBO premiere.