As much Game of Thrones relishes its sprawling story and disparate locations of its main characters, the Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," is shaping up to be quite a tightly wound affair.

Following the absolutely insane near-suicide mission by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his band of misfits “Beyond the Wall” to capture an undead wight—see the behind-the-scenes video of how they filmed it here—Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are taking their crew south to King’s Landing.

And by the way things are shaping up, it might be an even more insane idea.

The group, which also includes allies Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Sandor "the Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann), Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), is hoping to convince Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) that the threat of the White Walkers is real.

This showdown has been building since the start of the season, and now many of the major characters of the series will finally come face-to-face with each other. While there will be some developments in Winterfell with the Stark siblings and Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), the real action will likely be down south in King’s Landing.

The season seven finale, titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” will run 80 minutes—the longest episode of Game of Thrones in series history.

Here are nine photos of the episode and some speculation on what could happen next.