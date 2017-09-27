The Terminator movie franchise is coming back from the dead, and now it has an official release date.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to reprise his legendary role in the sixth film of the franchise, which will be released on July 26, 2019, Paramount Pictures announced on Wednesday.

Original Terminator and Terminator 2 director James Cameron previously announced that Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton would be back together for the new film, with Tim Miller (Deadpool) directing.

Plot details have not yet been released, but Cameron said that the new film will be a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ignoring the developments of the three most recent films (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator Genysis) in the Terminator franchise.

Hamilton is reprising her role as the iconic Sarah Connor for the first time since Terminator 2, which is considered by many fans and critics to be one of the best sequels—and one of the best out-and-out action films—of all time.

Schwarzenegger had been hinting for months that Cameron was coming back to the franchise, and while Cameron won’t be directing, his fingerprints are all over the new movie. Cameron and Miller came up with the story, and he’ll executive produce alongside Skydance Media.

Although many fans of the original franchise were turned off by Terminator Genysis, the most recent installment, the combination and return of Cameron, Hamilton, and Schwarzenegger could breathe new energy into what the studio hopes will be a new trilogy of films.