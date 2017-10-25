As the holidays get ever closer, it's almost time for the second biggest movie season of the year.

First, Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, in which director Rian Johnson talks about his experience making the film:

The featurette also includes quotes from Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, and the late Carrie Fisher, all praising Johnson's work.

Meanwhile, Netflix hopes to keep people tied to their personal, pocket-size silver screens with Bright, its new crime-fantasy drama starring Will Smith as a disgraced cop and Joel Edgerton as his orc partner in a modern setting where magic is commonplace.

The new trailer sheds some more light on Officer Ward's (Smith) struggles, as well as the discrimination that Officer Jakoby (Edgerton) endures at the hands of his new colleagues. Orcs, it seems, are assumed to be criminals in alternate-reality Los Angeles.

Bright is directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, and is Netflix's biggest budgeted movie so far, weighing in at $90 million. Netflix hopes to turn the movie into a long-term franchise.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi releases December 15, with Bright coming one week later on December 22.