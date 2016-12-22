We put a heavy burden on our hands. We use them all day, from controller to keyboard, and you want to keep your hands ready to do whatever you need them to do.

Some people use grip handles, but since I develop my grip through weightlifting—I do pullups and bench presses—I prefer to train my hands by playing as much as I can. That repetition is key—I have more acute hand activity, and my fingers know which way I want them to react. Since you have a millisecond to decide how to react in a firefight, mapping that connection between your fingers and your brain makes for much more harmonious game-play.

I also take care of my hands. Some people like to relax in cold or hot water, or with epsom salts, but I stretch my thumbs before I pick up a controller, which lubricates the joints.

No one wants to speed up carpal tunnel because of gaming.

Michael "Flamesword" Chaves is OpTic Gaming’s Halo master and resident gym rat. Follow him on Twitter.