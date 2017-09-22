Jared Leto has gone to extreme lengths to transform his body for an impressive number of roles. The actor looked practically skeletal after dropping 35lbs to play a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club alongside Matthew McConaughey, and seriously leaned out to play the Joker in Suicide Squad.

Now, he's getting ripped to play a role that he keeps coming back to: the rock-singing frontman of his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The award-winning actor shared a (possibly naked) selfie showing off an impressive set of chiseled abs, muscular arms, and defined pecs—not to mention that elusive abdominal V, often referred to as "sex lines".

Caption this #WALKONWATER A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Leto captioned the photo: "Caption this #WALKONWATER". Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently touring across the country, and promoting its newly released single, "Walk on Water"—the band's first song in four years.

And if we had to caption this pic, we'd probably write: "Damn. This upper-body big-muscle workout really f*cking works."