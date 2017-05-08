If ever there were an unlikely duo, the on-screen combo of Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa is most certainly it. And if everyone's love of other odd pairings—like chicken and waffles, or yoga and beer—is any indication, then there's a damn good chance these two are going to make a match made in comedy heaven.

The comedy legend will reportedly play a washed-up TV star who reunites with his former TV son (played by the super-jacked Auqaman star), who has since become a major celebrity in his own right.

Momoa made the news Instagram official on Friday, May 5, writing, "Living the fucking dream WILL FERRELL is a god to me. I'm so fucking happy." He ended the post on a very Momoa-like note, writing, "FINALLY Sorry about all the fucks I'm just really fucking happy."

So are we, Jason Momoa. So are we.

Check out Momoa's project-confirming Instagram post below.

When u wake up Read this throw on some ice cube and start blasting " It was a good day". running around the house like home alone Living the fucking dream WILL FERRELL is a god to me. I'm so fucking happy.cccccccccccooooooooommmmmmmeeeeeedddddddyyyyyyyyyyy. FINALLY Sorry about all the fucks I'm just really fucking happy A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on May 5, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT