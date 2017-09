With the Justice League release (November 17) inching closer and closer, we are currently in prime teaser territory.

One way to hold yourself over: A new, likely fan-made, full-size poster of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

Momoa looks pretty damn shredded, and looks as if he's been inked with full-body tribal tattoos for the role. (We're guessing it's actually makeup.)

Have a look for yourself:

🚨🚨🚨 JUSTICE LEAGUE - THE KING OF ATLANTIS AQUAMAN POSTER COURTESY @IntlTrends pic.twitter.com/md353VxoMo — Faheem (@PhantomX1313) September 23, 2017

Stay tuned for more promotional Justice League material—and check out Momoa's intensive workout regimen: