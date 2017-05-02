Jason Momoa’s Hollywood takeover continues.
The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star is set for a massive year in 2017: He’s starring in the weirdest movie of the summer in The Bad Batch, he’ll get to show his comedic chops as a drug-slinging gangster in the ridiculous-looking Once Upon a Time in Venice, and later, in November, he’ll be alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot in one of the most anticipated movies ever in Justice League. And on top of all that, he starts filming Aquaman this summer, too.
So yeah, Momoa is a pretty busy dude.
One thing he hasn’t been too busy for, though, is getting in the gym and working out.
The actor proved it with the newest poster for The Bad Batch, which features his “Miami Man” character and the huge meat cleaver he uses as a weapon to navigate the future Texas dystopian landscape of the movie:
Momoa also took some time to show off his muscular physique on a custom-made rock-climbing wall that looks like it’s in his backyard.
The actor referenced the “salt bae” meme as he dropped some chalk onto the posts before going for a climb:
Momoa is ripped and ready for his big year.
The Bad Batch will hit theaters on June 23, 2017, while Justice League comes out on November 17, 2017.