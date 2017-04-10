Every movie in the Fast and Furious franchise is action-packed—and that means the series' stars often have to handle plenty of action themselves.

With the eighth movie in the franchise, Fate of the Furious, set to hit theaters on Friday, Jason Statham visited the Jim and Sam Show, where he dished on some of his fight scenes with Dwayne Johnson and his passion for action movies in general.

Johnson's fight choreography skills are "extremely precise," Statham said. "He’s just so relaxed. He’s a diamond to work with."

According to already-released clips, Fate of the Furious features a jail fight scene in which both Johnson and Statham show off their incredible skills. But that doesn't mean that filming the scenes between their two characters—Statham's Deckard Shaw and Johnson's Luke Hobbs—is easy, as Statham revealed in the interview. (He starts talking about it around the 12:30 mark):

Johnson took to Twitter to add to his experience working with Statham during these fight scenes:

Great interview w/ Statham. He won't admit the amount of takes he ruined from laughing hard due to my shit talkin'. Norton is my bald twin. https://t.co/HZuRC7DkIY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2017

And for what it's worth, Johnson loves putting the hurt on Statham's character, he told Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show:

Here's a clip of the fight from Furious 7 Statham referenced in the interview:

Fate of the Furious, directed by F. Gary Gray, will be released Friday, April 14.