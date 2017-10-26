Justice League might only be a month away, but that doesn't mean DC has slowed down on its plans to build an even bigger cinematic universe than Marvel.

According to a report from The Wrap, DC is currently in talks with The Raid director Gareth Evans to direct a movie focused on the villain Deathstroke, with former Men's Fitness cover guy Joe Manganiello slated to take the lead.

If you're not familar with the brutal cult-classic martial arts action movie, the trailer below should get you up to speed:

Deathstroke, originally created by writer Marv Wolfman, is a ruthless assassin and mercenary notorious for using any means necessary to take down his targets. While originally a villain of the Teen Titans, Deathstroke has also fought Batman and other members of the Justice League on numerous occasions. Also, funnily enough, Deathstroke was the original inspiration for Deadpool before the character's personality veered in a wildly different direction.

Considering Deathstroke's reputation for brutal violence and close-quarters combat, we'd say that Evans is a perfect fit. In his hands, DC's (still rumored!) Deathstroke film could rival the likes of Logan (technically 20th Century Fox) and Deadpool (Marvel) as the latest entry in the burgeoning ultra-violent-superhero subgenre.

Besides: Who doesn't want to see Manganiello taking down thugs John Wick-style? That's one ticket we'd buy.