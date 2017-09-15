Everyone's favorite assassin is back, and while we're not surprised, we're pretty happy about it.

LionsGate has officially confirmed that John Wick: Chapter 3, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular protagonist, will release on May 17, 2019. While that's a ways away, it's easy to forget that Chapter 2 came out just a few months ago.

The original John Wick was a surprise hit, making over $88 million on just a $30 million budget. The sequel did even better, raking in $171 million (over four times its budget!).

Lionsgate also confirmed that in addition to Reeves, director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Holstad will be returning for the third film.

Further details are scarce, but if nothing else, we're pretty sure we're in for another two hours of stylish action.