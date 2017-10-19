There's no question that Josh Brolin underwent an intense physical transformation to get absolutely shredded for his role as Cable in Deadpool 2.

But it sounds like not even his impressive training regimen, which Brolin said got him into "the best shape of his life," could prepare him for the intense action sequences he'd have to do while filming, according to a new interview with Collider.

In the interview, Brolin talked about the physical toll that shooting the recently-wrapped Deadpool 2 took on his body: "I got beat to shit on that movie. That’s all I know," he said. "I had stuntmen throwing me all over the place. I’ve got a shoulder issue, I’ve got a knee issue that I’ve got to deal with now, but we got through it. We got through it. I pushed hard, and I suffered because of it."

And if the latest Deadpool installment delivers on even half of the action (not to mention R-rated laughs) it brought to the first film, it'll have all been worth it.

Check out Brolin working his ass off in the gym to get jacked for the role in the Instagram pics below:

The camera really does add 10 pounds. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. #youremine #deadpool • Photo by @michaelmuller7 A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Deadpool 2 is set for a June 1, 2018 release date.