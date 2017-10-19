There's no question that Josh Brolin underwent an intense physical transformation to get absolutely shredded for his role as Cable in Deadpool 2.
But it sounds like not even his impressive training regimen, which Brolin said got him into "the best shape of his life," could prepare him for the intense action sequences he'd have to do while filming, according to a new interview with Collider.
In the interview, Brolin talked about the physical toll that shooting the recently-wrapped Deadpool 2 took on his body: "I got beat to shit on that movie. That’s all I know," he said. "I had stuntmen throwing me all over the place. I’ve got a shoulder issue, I’ve got a knee issue that I’ve got to deal with now, but we got through it. We got through it. I pushed hard, and I suffered because of it."
And if the latest Deadpool installment delivers on even half of the action (not to mention R-rated laughs) it brought to the first film, it'll have all been worth it.
Check out Brolin working his ass off in the gym to get jacked for the role in the Instagram pics below:
One day I very well might have to pull a superhero head off (or two) so rack pulls help work the upper muscles needed to pop them off alleviating stress on the lower back region. #cablesmarts #cablemeditationsfortheday #cableswole @prevailactivewear #ivebeencabled @goldsgym #dogtown by @kathrynbrolin
Drop sets to the point where you can't even lift the weight of your own arms. @justindlovato is my friend...usually, but when he pushes me close to tears, I know, deep inside, that he actually wants to play Cable even more than I do. #friendswhotortureotherfriends #FuckingBrolin #fuckingcable #ryanreynoldsismybitch @iambuilt @goldsgym #100%clean
Deadpool 2 is set for a June 1, 2018 release date.