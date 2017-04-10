The eighth installment of the Fast & Furious series is coming in hot, with cataclysmic car crashes, a submarine chase, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tossing torpedoes with his bare hands—because, why not?—and that's just what the trailer's teased so far. The superstar cast came together on Saturday, April 8, for the film's premiere. Here's a look at the A-listers and the characters they'll play in Fate of the FuriousThe film debuts in theaters Friday, April 14.
