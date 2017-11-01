HBO, due to a little show called Game of Thrones, is all in on star Kit Harington.

According to Deadline, HBO has gone out and acquired Gunpowder, a thrilling BBC miniseries in which Harington has been starring.

The program is something of a passion project for Harington, as the character he plays, Robert Catesby, is an ancestor of his.

Catesby was a catalyst of the London Gunpowder Plot of 1605. Catholic people were being persecuted by heavily Protestant England. Catesby, a Protestant, fought for religious freedom.

HBO has totally bought in on Harington's stock, and now that a Thrones hiatus is underway the door has been opened for HBO to feature Harington's other project.

Take a look at the trailer for the BBC-turned-HBO miniseries Gunpowder, whose three episodes will air on consecutive nights starting on Monday, December 18.