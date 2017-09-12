Liam Neeson has a particular set of skills—and he might be done using them.

Previously best known for his dramatic roles, like his Academy Award-nominated performance in Schindler’s List, Neeson has enjoyed a late-career resurgence as an action star in films like Taken, The Grey, and The A-Team.

But his days of taking down crime syndicates and shooting up nightclubs full of bad guys could be over.

While promoting his newest film, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Neeson spoke with The Associated Press about his newfound fame as an action hero and his future in the genre.

“The thrillers, that was all a pure accident,” Neeson said. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m sixty-f---ing-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.’”

But fans need not worry: Neeson still has some ass-kicking left in his system.

Neeson has already shot two revenge-style action thrillers for release in 2018, including Hard Powder (which follows a snowplow driver who takes on drug dealers in his community) and The Commuter (about an insurance salesman who gets wrapped up in a conspiracy on a train that he must figure out before it makes it to its final stop).

The actor also has a supporting role in Widows, a heist-thriller directed by Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen. Widows, as its name implies, follows a group of robbers who are killed, only for their “widows” to take over the job.

So yeah, there's more badass Neeson to go around. But enjoy it while it lasts—there might not be much more of it.