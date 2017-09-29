Ever wanted to experience what it’s like to be John Wick while taking on dozens of deadly, armed assassins?

Well, John Wick fans, you’re about to get your wish.

Lionsgate has announced a new indoor entertainment center that will be installed in Times Square in 2019 that will include John Wick-, The Hunger Games-, Mad Men-, and Divergent-related attractions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The entertainment center will have a “shooting ride” based on John Wick: Chapter Two, which will give fans the chance to go “head-to-head with a series of assailants”.

The John Wick series has been one of the biggest surprises in the film industry in recent years, with Keanu Reeves and John Wick Chapter 2 director Chad Stahelski basically making a successful franchise out of thin air. The first two films have made more than $250 million combined at the box office worldwide on a $60 million total budget.

The success of the first two films has expanded the John Wick universe, too. There will be a third installment of the franchise in 2019, a potential female-led spin-off tentatively titled Ballerina, and a television series that centers on other characters and settings in the John Wick world (plus, Reeves is expected to make an appearance on the show at some point).

The third John Wick film will hit theaters on May 17, 2019.