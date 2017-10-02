Actor Scott Eastwood is ready for his own Fast and Furious-style adventure.

After his appearances in Fate of the Furious and Suicide Squad, Eastwood takes the wheel in Overdrive, a car-heist action-thriller from producer Pierre Morel, who worked on the Taken films with Liam Neeson.

In Overdrive, Eastwood plays Andrew Foster, who, with half-brother Garrett (Freddie Thorp), works as an international car thief with a taste for classic, very expensive cars. After stealing a 1937 Bugatti belonging to ruthless crime boss Jacomo Morier (Simon Abkarian), however, the two half-brothers end up in his crosshairs.

But instead of killing the half-brothers, Morier forces them to steal a rare Ferrari from his rival to save their own lives. The half-brothers go along with the plan, of course—but they have a few tricks and twists up their sleeves.

Check out the scene above for a look at the confrontation that kick-starts the adventure.

With Morel and director Antonio Negret—who has helmed episodes of Arrow, Lethal Weapon, and The Flash—working on things behind the camera, it’s no surprise that Eastwood gets to show off his action star chops with some high-stakes car chases and exciting fight sequences.

Take a look at the trailer for the film:

Overdrive, starring Eastwood, Thorp, Ana de Armas, and Gaia Weiss, will be in theaters, on demand, and on digital HD on October 6.