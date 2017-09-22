One of the most exciting parts of Marvel’s Ant-Man movie was the post-credits scene featuring Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, staring at her Wasp prototype suit.

With the sequel to that film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, set for release in 2018, Lilly has been spotted on the set in full costume during filming, giving fans a true look at the badass costume.

Lilly has been working out—showing off her muscular and toned arms on social media—to get ready for the film. And it looks like Paul Rudd—who used this eight-move, 25-minute workout to transform his body and get shredded for Ant Man—will have an extremely helpful partner for his next go-round as the titular hero.

Scott Lang will surely need the help.

The sequel is expanding the Ant-Man universe, bringing in the villainous Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins, who appeared with Lilly on-set in this group of gallery photos), Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), who gains powers similar to Ant-Man’s.

Lilly is just one of many actresses gearing up to kick ass in 2018.

Alicia Vikander is starring as iconic video game adventurer Lara Croft in Tomb Raider; Zazie Beetz is playing Domino in Deadpool 2; Olivia Munn is using her martial arts skills in the Predator reboot; Amber Heard is teaming up with Jason Momoa as Mera in Aquaman; Game of Thrones badass Emilia Clarke is taking her skills to space in the Star Wars spinoff Han Solo film; and lastly, Jennifer Lawrence is doing her best Black Widow impression as a spy in the action-thriller Red Sparrow.

After starring in Lost, The Hobbit series, and Real Steel through her career, Lilly is ready to turn heroic.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released on July 6, 2018.

Here’s a look at Lilly in her full Wasp costume.