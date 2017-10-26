Just like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers had no time for Mia Khalifa.

After the Twitter back-and-forth between Khalifa and Smith-Schuster, in which the wide receiver “stiff-armed” some compliments from the former-porn-star-turned-sports-commentator, the team jumped into the fray.

The team responded to Khalifa after she wrote to the the Steelers that “I am the least of your issues.”

I am the least of your issues @steelers — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 25, 2017

In a since-deleted Tweet, the Steelers responded Wednesday afternoon with a perfect comeback:

This isn’t the first time Khalifa has been in a Twitter battle with an athlete or team. She previously called out Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras and former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly after the athletes tried to slide into her DMs in the past.

Khalifa, it seems, doesn't mind the public attention—as long as it's done tastefully, of course:

