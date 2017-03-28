To be a professional bull rider, you need a combination of brute strength, explosive power, and lightning-quick agility. Not to mention nerves of steel and some serious balls.

Without all that there’s no way you can last the required eight seconds atop a bucking bull to get the score you need on the PBR tour.

Men’s Fitness cover star Guilherme Marchi understands this all too well.

Extreme sports Inside the Professional Bull Riders circuit It's the "toughest sport on dirt." And that's no bull.

That’s why he’s become a nearly indestructible athlete taking part in “the toughest sport on dirt.”

Marchi uses an intense workout routine to build full-body strength and help keep him from ending up on the dirt himself. The PBR star detailed the training regimen for Men’s Fitness, which includes leg cradles, leg raises, lunges, kettlebell swings, classic pushups, medicine ball work, and tire flips.

Much like other ripped athletes and jacked supertstar celebrities—like Baywatch star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Fate of the Furious actor Vin Diesel, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt, and Jumanji star Kevin Hart—the PBR star likes to motivate the masses by sharing his workouts on social media.

Celebrity workouts Guilherme Marchi's 'Strong Like Bull (Rider)' workout routine It takes more than a fancy hat to dominate the rodeo.

Here are 21 of Marchi’s most shredded Instagram workout moments:

21. Marchi works up a sweat with some jump rope:

Hello California fans of @pbr coming enjoy with us this weekend in Sacramento #thebestbullriders #champions #pbr #marchibullrider #nevergiveup #G✊️ A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:55am PST

20. The PBR star hones his power and agility:

Hoje a pegada foi bruta #napegadadocowboy #nevergiveup #marchibullrider #G✊️ A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:14am PST

19. The Men's Fitness cover guy touches on foot speed and balance:

Borá borá , se quer algo corra atrás #G✊️ #marchibullrider #nevergiveup ✊️🤠🤠 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:49am PST

18. Because—yes, bull riders really, really need to have good balance:

Working on my balance getting better and better #hardwork #nevergiveup #pbrworldfinalscomingsoon🏆🏆✊✊ A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Oct 26, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

17. Marchi torches his lower-body with some leg raises on the dip bar:

Good work out today ✊✊ A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Sep 19, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

16. Sometimes he takes his workouts from a different perspective:

Aqui não pica pau aqui vc quebra o bico 👊👊👊 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on May 19, 2016 at 7:54am PDT

15. Marchi blasts his core:

Boa semana a todos ,a minha começou bem graças a Deus 👊👊👊👊borá pegar moçada firme #nevergiveup #napegadadocowboy #G✊ A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on May 2, 2016 at 8:11am PDT

14. Even though rides are short, bull riders need solid endurance:

Tá fácil não 😉😉😉🎭tirar essa 🍺🍺do corpo 😂😂😂 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Apr 7, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

13. Marchi takes his upper-body workout to the pool:

Mais um dia de muito desafio ,mais um dia produtivo ,ficar nessa corda 30 min não é fácil obrigado a Deus e a todos os companheiros da #phisiosport por me dar forças e me encorajar @nivaldobaldo estou destruído mas amanhã tem mais #napegada #nevergiveup #phisiosport boa noite a todos 🙏🙏 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Oct 7, 2015 at 3:30pm PDT

12. The PBR star hits leg day—hard:

Na #phisiosport não tem moleza não aqui a pegada do @nivaldobaldo é diferente 👊👊👊#phisiosport #marchibullrider💯💯 #nevergiveup #readyforlasvegas 👊👊👊 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Oct 6, 2015 at 8:58am PDT

11. His rope workouts are a tad tougher than what you did in gym class:

#phisiotherapy #phisiosport #treinamentodepeão nessa piscina até morto ressuscita borá peão com @nivaldobaldo #napegada #nevergiveup #G👊 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Sep 30, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

10. Marchi gets a full-body workout while swimming in the pool:

Another day at @nivaldobaldo #physiosport #cowboyup #nevergiveup #G👊 #napegadadocowboy A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Sep 24, 2015 at 10:20am PDT

9. Marchi takes on the heavy ropes for a major sweat session:

Another steep today at @mjperformance #G👊 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Aug 13, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

8. The bull rider keeps himself nimble and quick:

@mjperformance A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Aug 13, 2015 at 9:30am PDT

7. Marchi utilizes gymnastics to stay in shape:

Another great day at Trevino's Gymnastics work out with Richard tks for everything bro 💪💪👊 #nevergiveup #cowboyup #traininghard #winhard #myway #bereadyforthosbulls #brutopornatureza #oooootremmmm A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Apr 30, 2015 at 9:54am PDT

6. The athlete keeps motivation high by documenting growth:

5. Marchi always capitalizes on the importance of flexibility:

Bom dia moçada hj a pegada foi bruta #cafédecowboyéacademia#nevergiveup#borátreinar#dedicar#cowboyup#brutopornatureza#essaéapegada 👊👊💪💪 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Apr 1, 2015 at 7:33am PDT

4. Marchi crushes his core with some leg raises:

I ll be ready to ride this week guys, thank you for the support by Nivaldo Baldo affection with each of his patients and thank you to all patients of Physio Sport 👊👊👊👊👍👍💪💪 @monsterenergy @wranglerwestern @stanleypbr #dewalt#mactools tks all my sponsors @teampbr @nivaldobaldo #essaéapegada#cowboyup#nevergiveup#marchibullrider👊🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Aug 26, 2014 at 7:21pm PDT

3. The PBR athlete shows off his killer leg moves:

Way to go cowboy 🏆🏆🏆🤔🤔🤔#marchibullrider #nevergiveup #worldchampionbullrider #iwanttodobetter ✊✊✊ A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on Sep 29, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

2. Going upside-down gives Marchi some great results:

Se tá ruim pra vcs imagina pra mim 😂😂😂😂😂 Borá pegar senão a giripóca pia 👊👊👊👊 A post shared by @marchicaps ✊Never Give Up !!! (@guilhermemarchi) on May 3, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

1. Marchi hits up a different kind of bar: