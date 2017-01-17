Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson loves getting in the gym and working out, no matter what time it is.

The only thing he loves more? Helping out U.S. veterans and honoring their service.

Johnson, a brand ambassador at Ford, recently decided to partake in giving away the Ford 'Go Further' award. The winner, Marlene Rodriguez, is a combat veteran who put in three tours of duty and has a Purple Heart to show for it. She also is a huge fan of The Rock, but she wasn't expecting to meet him.

In the video below, Rodriguez gives a heartfelt answer to how she felt about how her combat tours—before Dwayne Johnson surprised Rodriguez.

"I heard I wasn’t the only one with the badass tattoos," he said, catching Rodriguez by surprise.

Johnson awarded Rodriguez with tickets to his new upcoming Baywatch film, which she thought was going to be her only gift. Then Johnson revealed her brand-new 2018 Mustang:

The Rock seems to be in an uplifting spirit, because last week he gave some hope to DC fans when he was at DC headquarters.

It looks like we may be inching closer to seeing Johnson hit the screen as Black Adam. “As a hardcore DC fan, to get a real sense of the tonal shifts and developments coming in these future movies has me fired up,” he wrote. To add fuel to the fire, Aquaman directo James Wan also welcomed Johnson to the family.