We get it. The research surrounding e-cigarettes is controversial—and constantly switching sides.

One study says that e-cigarette users have the highest rate of quitting smoking and are less likely to inhale cancer-causing chemicals, while another says that vaping can hurt your heart health in the short term.

Still, there's one thing we can at least all agree on: On the whole, vaping is a much safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes. And according to brand new research, millions of people could live longer by making the switch to e-cigs.

More than 1.6 million early deaths could be prevented by switching to e-cigarettes (in what they call the "Pessimistic Scenario"), while the optimistic estimate puts that number at more than 10 million, according to a new study published in the journal Tobacco Control.

In the study, researchers created a "Status Quo" model using smoking rates and health outcomes to establish a baseline, and then developed an "E-Cigarette Substitution" model in which cigarettes were replaced by vaping over a 10-year period. Finally, they compared the projected mortality rates and life years lost between the "Status Quo" and "E-Cigarette Substitution" models to determine the public health impact.

Their findings? On top of the millions of premature deaths that could be prevented, the results showed that making the switch could add up to six months to a person's life span—which, if you think about it, is exactly how long it took Chris Pratt to drop 60 pounds and get shredded for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy.