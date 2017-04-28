Ever since he first laced 'em up against Apollo Creed back in 1976, Sylvester Stallone has been bucking the odds to take down the villains.

Forty plus years later, the underdog icon continues to put the beatdown on the bad guys—or at least cut an imposing figure—with his role as Stakar Ogord, better known as Starhawk, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In this sequal to the original blockbuster, Stallone joins the talented cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, Dave Bautista and past crime fighting partner, Kurt Russell.

No doubt Sly fans are thrilled to see the action hero legend hook up with this scrappy, intergalactic squad, but what's next for Stallone?

"My plan is to see more of [Stallone's character]," Guardians 2 writer/director James Gunn told the Toronto Sun. "I'm not sure about him appearing in Vol. 3, we'll have to see about that, but it's our plan to see more of Stallone. [Marvel Studios chief] Kevin [Feige] and I are working on what is going to become of the Marvel Cosmic Universe and where it's going to go. We plan to see the rest of them in the future."

While Stallone's role is uncertain for the third installment of the Guardians franchise, which will conclude the story of Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon and Drax the Destroyer, there is no doubt the jacked, 70-year-old tough guy will have a promising cinematic future with Marvel thanks to one of his biggest fans.

“I will be helping to plant the seeds that will lead to the next decade,” said Gunn. “I’m helping to decide what projects we’ll be pursuing outside of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and what the next cosmic characters we will focus on. It’s my plan to have Sly—and I talked to him last night—to find a place for him in the future of the Marvel Universe.”

Whatever the future may hold, we can be sure it will be in good hands with the most badass septuagenarian on the planet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, directed by Gunn and starring Pratt, Russell, Saldana, Bautista, Rooker, and Karen Gillan—plus the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel—is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.