Squats, deadlifts, and bench presses aren't easy. And they're straight-up brutal when you load up the barbell with 10 plates and do sets of three back-to-back-to-back.

But doing all that in a row with backflips? That's just inhuman.

Unless you're Terron Beckham. Then it's just another day in the gym. Watch:

 

It's hard to say exactly how much weight he's moving in this particular video, because he only describes his lifts as a "5-plate" squat and deadlift and a "4-plate" bench press. If they're 45-lb plates, that'd put the squat and deadlift at 495 lbs and the bench at 405 lbs, which is obviously a helluva lot of weight for the average dude.

Beckham—who, it should be noted, is the cousin of fellow fitness demigod and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.—has rightfully earned a reputation for his physical prowess, wowing even jaded NFL scouts at his pro day in May with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and a 44.5-inch vertical jump that nearly hit the Scouting Combine record. Although he did work as a trainer and fitness model, he doesn't have much of a football career to speak of, which probably made his tryout a bit of a longshot despite his family ties.

And while the Jets may have passed on him after his May tryout, the musclebound athlete clearly has plenty more to work for: He's started strength and conditioning training for WWE, according to an Instagram post from Monday. Terron Beckham versus, say, Brock Lesnar? That's a battle people would watch.