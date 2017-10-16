Going vegan (or just vegetarian, for that matter) isn't easy and it isn't for everyone. But the case for going animal-free has been getting stronger in recent years, as studies have shown that vegetarian athletes may actually perform better than meat-eaters, and as more super-jacked athletes have started swearing by the vegan diet.
Even though vegetarians can save an average of $750 per year on groceries compared to omnivores, finding vegan-friendly products can be difficult and expensive. A lot of that, though, could have to do with where you live.
Thanks to a new report from WalletHub you can see which cities are best for those living a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, whether you're looking to move to a new city or angling on a fit travel destination. A few of the destinations that cracked the top 10 will probably surprise you.
To figure out which cities had the most budget-friendly and convenient options for strict herbivores, WalletHub's analysts used three factors: 1) affordability; 2) diversity, accessibility, and quality; and 3) vegetarian lifestyle. They graded each factor on a 100-point scale (the higher the score the better for vegans and vegetarians), and determined each city's weighted average across all three factors.
Here are the 10 top-ranked cities from WalletHub's list:
2017's best cities for vegans and vegetarians
- New York, NY
- Portland, OR
- Orlando, FL
- San Francisco, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Seattle, WA
- Washington, D.C.
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Miami, FL
- San Diego, CA
You can check out WalletHub's entire list of 100 best cities for vegans and vegetarians here.