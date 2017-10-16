Going vegan (or just vegetarian, for that matter) isn't easy and it isn't for everyone. But the case for going animal-free has been getting stronger in recent years, as studies have shown that vegetarian athletes may actually perform better than meat-eaters, and as more super-jacked athletes have started swearing by the vegan diet.

Even though vegetarians can save an average of $750 per year on groceries compared to omnivores, finding vegan-friendly products can be difficult and expensive. A lot of that, though, could have to do with where you live.

Thanks to a new report from WalletHub you can see which cities are best for those living a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, whether you're looking to move to a new city or angling on a fit travel destination. A few of the destinations that cracked the top 10 will probably surprise you.

To figure out which cities had the most budget-friendly and convenient options for strict herbivores, WalletHub's analysts used three factors: 1) affordability; 2) diversity, accessibility, and quality; and 3) vegetarian lifestyle. They graded each factor on a 100-point scale (the higher the score the better for vegans and vegetarians), and determined each city's weighted average across all three factors.

Here are the 10 top-ranked cities from WalletHub's list:

2017's best cities for vegans and vegetarians

New York, NY Portland, OR Orlando, FL San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Washington, D.C. Scottsdale, AZ Miami, FL San Diego, CA

You can check out WalletHub's entire list of 100 best cities for vegans and vegetarians here.